Last week’s Where In Vernon? clue sure got lots of recognition, and affection too.

“Sensei Tom Shull’s Vernon Valley Karate Academy on Theta Drive. And he’s a great teacher too, writes Burt C. Wyman of Vernon.

“My son loved it there! Thanks Tom!” writes Mikes Cole of Highland Lakes.

“My favorite place in town,” writes Madison Moore of Highland Lakes.

“Sensei Shull is the best!” writes Donna Costa of Hamburg.

Others to get right are Alicia Warner, Peggy Shillcock, Angela Hams, and Gloria Fairfield of Highland Lakes; Scott Wolven of Sussex; Jamie Bruesehoff, Charles Ercolano, Tom Shull, and Rick Thompson of Vernon; and Pamela Perler of Hamburg. Nice work everyone!