Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

One reader submitted a recommendation with her correct answer: “My favorite place to buy bath mats is Dollar General at 46 Route 94,” writes Christie Hadenuff of Highland Lakes

Other readers who knew where to find the detail are Jill Helsens of Wantage; Pam Perler of Hamburg; Anastasia Lenz and Richard B. Thompson II of Vernon; and Mikscole Repairedsoul of Highland Lakes.

Thank you for playing along.