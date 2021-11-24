Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes writes, “The veterans’ parking space at the ball field at Veterans Memorial Park on Vernon Crossing Road. P.S. This is right next to last week’s Where In, ‘Veterans Memorial Park Pavilion.’”

That’s right. Several readers said Maple Grange Community Park. Although the pavilion is in the neighborhood of Maple Grange, it is in a separate park, Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Thank you for playing along.