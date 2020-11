Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the glorious display of flags in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

“The Vernon Rotary Club’s second annual Flags for Heroes display in front of the Vernon Fire Department and to the right of Fireman’s Pond on Route 515,” writes Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes.

Dave BL Castner of Barry Lakes also got the answer right.

Thank you for playing along.