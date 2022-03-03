Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

“This is the Dorothy E. Henry Memorial Branch of the Sussex County Library located at 66 Route 94,” writes Christie Hadenuff of Highland Lakes, correctly.

“Site of McAfee old ball field, Sussex County DPW yard and now County library,” writes Edward Snook of Sussex in giving some background.

Other readers who knew where to find the clue are Burt Christie of Barry Lakes, Anne Fleming of Hamburg, Chris Wyman and Mikscole Kiasoul of Highland Lakes, Cindy Neukum and Jackie Standaert of Sussex, Aviendha White of Glenwood, Rayna Beach and Denise Frapaul of Wantage, and Richard B. Thompson II of Vernon.

Marvelous work.

Thank you for playing along.