A stump by any other name would still be a stump, including the beloved chunk of wood featured in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

Many readers know where to find it -- er -- him, although they used different monikers.

Theresa Muttel calls him “Mr. Stumpy. Canistear Road, Vernon.”

To Karen Szepietowski and Chuck Jones of Highland Lakes, he’s just “Stumpy.”

Patricia Mami of Highland Lake says, “His name is Harry.”

“That’s Larry!” says Jessica Harris of Highland Lakes. Sierra Slate, also of Highland Lakes, agrees.

Gloria Fairfield of Highland Lakes didn’t use a nickname, but she did zero in on the precise location: “The tree stump in the dirt parking area on northbound Canistear Road just south of Cherry Ridge Range.”

Others to get it right are Burt C. Wyman of Barry Lakes and Tara Wisniewski and Stephen Bond of Highland Lakes. Good job!

Thank you for playing along.