Where in Vernon?

Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Highland Lakes? clue.

“It’s the Sweet Twins Candy Shop at the corner of Breakneck Road and Canistear Road in Highland Lakes,” writes Christine Fletcher of Vernon.

That’s it! Other readers who knew where to find the detail include Janice Bernhart, Kane ZuHone, and Geri Tortosa of Highland Lakes; Daniele Sciuto of Vernon; and Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes.

Cynthia Morales of Wantage got close with Lake Wanda Store 812 Canistear Road Highland Lakes, NJ,” but that store is right across the street.

Thank you for playing along.