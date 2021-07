Kudos to readers who correctly identified the location of last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

Rick Thompson of Vernon gives a precise answer: “Flag pole next to the playground at Maple Grange Park. The photo is taken facing the east with the beautiful Kittatinny Mountains in the backdrop, part of the Appalachian ridge.”

Other readers to get the answer right are Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes, Eric Beach of Wantage, and Mikscole Kiasoul of Highland Lakes.

Thank you for playing along.