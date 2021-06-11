Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes writes, “According to a long-time Vernon Volunteer Firefighter, this building located between the Vernon Volunteer Fire Department’s main building and the pond next to Route 515 is affectionately known as ‘The Beer Hut,’ which was used for fundraising in year’s past. It currently houses the pump for the pond’s aerator system.”

Others to get it right are Sam Khalil of Glenwood, Sebastian Beach of Wantage, Rick Thompson of Vernon, and Mikscole Kiasoul of Highland Lakes.

Thank you for playing along.