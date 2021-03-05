Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Vernon? clue.

Penny Bates of Sussex writes, “This is The Dairy Queen in Vernon on Route 94 going South toward the ski area Mountain Creek.”

That’s it! Others to get it right are Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes; Mieke Minchin of Sussex; Pamela Perler of Hamburg; Marlene Ford, Colleen Lancellotti, Eugene Ahearn, Rick Thompson, Kylie Joy Thompson, and Leslie A. Fischer of Vernon; Randy Mowry and Mikscole Kiasoul of Highland Lakes; and Tim and Malou Carroll of Wantage. Nice job folks.

Thank you for playing along.