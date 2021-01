Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Wantage? clue.

“Little farm on Rt. 23 and Libertyville Road,” write Richard Malson and Kelly Blaum of Sussex.

“The silo next to the barn on Pigeon Hill Road (a.k.a. County Route 628) across from the sports fields of High Point Regional High School,” writes Burt C. Wyman III of Barry Lakes.

Thank you for playing along.