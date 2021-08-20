$!Blame the pandemic: Living is much more expensive than it was two years ago

COVID-19 has changed the landscape. And in doing so, it has affected the most basic of necessities - food, housing, fuel.

It’s made some items harder to get and certainly more expensive. Anyone who has bought a piece of plywood lately must be dumbfounded at what today costs $50 a piece when it was $8 to $9 a board two years ago. And that’s if you can find plywood.

From groceries to housing, living in the tristate area is much more expensive than it was two years ago.

And though demand isn’t what it was peak-pandemic, some grocery prices endured a price hike since 2019: a carton of name brand eggs will cost an extra 70 cents in 2021.

Local business owners and real estate agents say the pandemic is to blame.