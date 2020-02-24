x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Come and be swept away

Frankford. Home on Fenwick Road has a beautiful master bedroom suite with a jetted tub and stall shower. It also has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a recently updated kitchen.

Frankford /
24 Feb 2020 | 01:00
    Come and be swept away
    Come and be swept away
    Come and be swept away
    Come and be swept away
    Come and be swept away
    Come and be swept away
    Come and be swept away
    Come and be swept away
    Come and be swept away
    Come and be swept away

Discriminating buyers can't help but be impressed by this pristine property featuring mountain views and an idyllic location complete with mountain views on two-point-six acres of land.

The pride of ownership is evident when you take in the wonders of this property. A beautiful master bedroom suite complete with jetted tub and stall shower will take your breathe away. The home features three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a recently updated kitchen with cabinets galore, double ovens, four built-in pantries and a bookcase.

This kitchen aims to please with attention to every detail from the center isle with bar, breakfast nook and well planned lighting scheme. A formal dining room, high ceilings, finished walk-out lower level with great room and wet bar plus walk-in cedar closet are among the offerings at 84 Fenwick Road.

The property also includes gardens, fruit trees, two sheds for added storage and a beautifully planned landscape. Everything you have been searching for in a home is found here including a cooling unit - Amanda System - and all the space you need to make this property suit your needs.

The possibilities are endless whether you are in search of a possible mother/daughter or home office. Hardwood floors run throughout the dining room, living room, family room and hallway. The home also includes a two-car garage, two separate attics and a family oriented neighborhood.

Move right in and make yourself at home because everything has already been done with you in mind. Contact John Nuss for an appointment by calling 973-823-1900 and see this stunning home in person.

Editor's note: Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail the director of sales, Frank Curcio, at sales@strausnews.com.

Essential information
Address: 84 Fenwick Road
Price: $425,000
Taxes: $7,947 (2019)
Agent: John C. Nuss, Best Choice Realty, Inc., 973-823-1900