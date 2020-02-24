Come and be swept away

Discriminating buyers can't help but be impressed by this pristine property featuring mountain views and an idyllic location complete with mountain views on two-point-six acres of land.

The pride of ownership is evident when you take in the wonders of this property. A beautiful master bedroom suite complete with jetted tub and stall shower will take your breathe away. The home features three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a recently updated kitchen with cabinets galore, double ovens, four built-in pantries and a bookcase.

This kitchen aims to please with attention to every detail from the center isle with bar, breakfast nook and well planned lighting scheme. A formal dining room, high ceilings, finished walk-out lower level with great room and wet bar plus walk-in cedar closet are among the offerings at 84 Fenwick Road.

The property also includes gardens, fruit trees, two sheds for added storage and a beautifully planned landscape. Everything you have been searching for in a home is found here including a cooling unit - Amanda System - and all the space you need to make this property suit your needs.

The possibilities are endless whether you are in search of a possible mother/daughter or home office. Hardwood floors run throughout the dining room, living room, family room and hallway. The home also includes a two-car garage, two separate attics and a family oriented neighborhood.

Move right in and make yourself at home because everything has already been done with you in mind. Contact John Nuss for an appointment by calling 973-823-1900 and see this stunning home in person.

Editor's note: Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, e-mail the director of sales, Frank Curcio, at sales@strausnews.com.