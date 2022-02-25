Enjoy some local fun this snowy weekend

Enjoy a nature-filled winter walk

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Winter is a quiet time in nature, but there’s still lots to explore! Embark on a naturalist-guided winter walk to look for tracks and signs of wintering wildlife, observe dormant trees, plants, insects, and much more. Adults, and families with children age 7 and up are welcome to join. For more information and to reserve tickets, click here.

Address: High Point State Park 1480 NJ-23, Sussex, N.J.

See Sean O’Flynn live at Mountain Creek Shuss Bar

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

For some solo acoustic tunes check out Mountain Creek Ski Resort this weekend, Sean O’Flynn will be playing some live music at the ski resort bar on Sunday.

Address: Mezzanine level of Red Tail Lodge,200 NJ-94, Vernon Township, N.J.

Attend a live jazz Sunday brunch

Sunday, 11 a.m. 2 p.m.

Join the Taphouse every Sunday for the amazing Frisco & Jack duo Live Jazz performance. Featuring a new Brunch Menu with great specials and cocktails.

Address: The Taphouse, 344 French Hill Rd, Wayne, N.J.

Kick off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early

Sunday, 1 - 5 p.m.

Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society is hosting Celtic Day this Sunday, complete with live music by the Hooley Shooters, Irish dance performances, corned beef and cabbage, drinks, and raffles. Cost is $15 per person, $30 per family of four.

Address: Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443, 40 Mountain Lakes Road. Greenwood Lake N.Y.



Want more great local events? Visit our event calendar at route94.com