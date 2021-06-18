Hardyston crowns its contest winners, full of charm and poise

By Laura J. Marchese

The judges scored contestants on appearance, poise, and answers to the questions like, What was their favorite subject? Did they have siblings? If they could have a superpower? What they are looking forward to this summer?

The Hardyston Township Recreation Committee sponsored its annual pageant at the municipal building on June 4. Dana Vitz, the township’s executive assistant, said Councilman Stanley Kula interviewed the contestants and announced the winners.

Miss Hardyston 2021, Emily Verrone, 20, grew up in Hardyston and attended Sussex County Technical School. She just finished her first year as a criminal justice student at Sussex County Community College and wants to pursue a career in law enforcement when she graduates. She will represent Hardyston at the Sussex County Fair this summer.

The Miss Hardyston contest is open to girls ages 17 to 21.

Miss Hardyston 2019, Cameron Mastenbrook, attended the ceremony. She reigned for two years because there was no pageant last year because of the pandemic. Cameron told Councilman Kula and the attendees that she will be graduating from high school and will be attending the University of Pennsylvania, where she will be majoring in psychology.

The three judges from the recreation committee were Kathy Judd, Mary Ann Murphy, and Jodie Mix.

There were four different awards according to age category. The students who entered the pageant are listed below.