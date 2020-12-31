Vaccinations underway at ShopRite in Byram and Newton

RoNetco Supermarkets acquired 2,400 Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for three of its ShopRite Pharmacies: Byram and Newton in Sussex County and Flanders in Morris County.

Right now, the vaccine is available only to those who fall under the “Phase 1A” designation, which includes those working in health care settings that could potentially expose them to infectious patients or materials, and the residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

The ShopRite Pharmacy in Byram rented out additional space to administer vaccines, creating a separate clinic that allows for significantly more vaccination appointments than the Newton and Flanders locations.

The Byram clinic is located just two doors down from the main ShopRite entrance at 90 Route 206, next to Frank’s Trattoria.

The people who receive vaccines then make an appointment for their second dose, and receive a card that details when they got their first dose and a reminder about their follow-up appointment.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to bring the vaccine to people in need right now,” said Dominick J. Romano, vice president of operations and owner of RoNetco Supermarkets. “To be able to be out there in the community, to be the first to take care of giving this vaccine to people, it’s a great feeling.”

Romano hopes his pharmacies will receive additional vaccines in coming weeks.

For now, the Byram clinic open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. now through Jan. 6, for except Friday, New Year’s Day. Eligible people are need to call to schedule an appointment. Phase 1A individuals who live, work, or go to school in New Jersey are eligible.