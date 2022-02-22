Howard Smith Jr. passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Newton Medical Center. He was 77 years old.

Born in Trenton to the late Howard Smith, Sr. and Ester (Reed) Smith, Howard grew up in Mt. Salem, New Jersey where he worked on the family farm and moved to Sussex County 24 years ago. He was employed by Newton Memorial Hospital in the maintenance department before he retired.

Howard was a member of the Delaware Valley United Methodist Church in Sandyston and also a member of the Sandyston Senior Group.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Christopher Dale; his twin grandsons, William and Johnathan; and his nieces, Barbara and Nonnie.

He is survived by his wife Cecelia (Morenski); his daughters, Tanya McCarty and her husband Dale, Tammy Gringer and her husband Scott, and Tara Huffman and her husband Jeremy; his sisters, Carla Smith and Lynne Kreeber; nine grandchildren, Jessica Lynne, Sydney Kay, Jenna Nicole, Michelle Rose, Bailey Lynne, Jeremy Scott, Raven Nicole, Jeremy Lain, and Allison Bree; his great grandson, Aiden Michael; his niece, Susan; and his nephews, Ernie and Donald.

Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 210 US Highway 206N, Sandyston, N.J. 07826

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Howard’s memory to SCARC Foundation, 11 US Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, N.J. 07822. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, N.J.