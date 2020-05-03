Arden “Buck” L. Van Natter Jr. of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon. He was 53.

Son of the late Arden L. Van Natter Sr. and Dixie Lee (Babcock) Gardner, he was born in Warwick, N.Y.

Buck had lived in Sussex County , N.J., all of his life. He had been employed by Trees Plus in Vernon.

Survivors include his sons, Aaron Van Natter and Devin Van Natter, both of North Carolina; daughter, Amber Kohl of Connecticut; brother, Kenneth Van Natter of Sparta, N.J.; sister, Annette Mackerley of Sparrowbush, N.Y.; and five grandchildren.

Due to te government health restrictions, private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.