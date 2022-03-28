Mr. Clifford Williams of Port Jervis, N.Y. died Sunday, March 20, 2022 in New City, NY. He was 66 years old.

He was born May 11, 1955 in Sussex, NJ the son of the late R.B. Williams, Sr. and the late Maude Marie Flood Williams.

Clifford worked as an Automobile Mechanic for Beemerville Auto Wrecking in Beemerville, N.J.

Surviving are his daughter, Wendy Dominguez and her husband Cesar Teaneck, N.J.; son Clifford Williams, Jr. and his wife Samantha Stroudsburg, Pa.; son Michael Edward Babcock Willimantic, Conn.; brother R.B. Williams, Jr. and his wife Roxanne Matamoras, Pa.; sister Diana Williams Port Jervis, N.Y.; five grandchildren Jose, Jeremy, Nate, Ava, and Isabella; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Arnold Arthur “Spook” Williams, brother Earl “Jack” Williams.

A visitation was held on Friday, March 25 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, followed by prayer, graveside service and burial in the Glenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Joe Raso Hospice Residence, 415 Buena Vista Road, New City, N.Y. 10956