Daniel A. Barton of Vernon, N.J., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, N.J. He was 81.

Daniel was born in Jersey City, N.J., on Feb. 9, 1940, to Daniel A. and Wilhelmina (Silvia) Barton.

Daniel served in the U.S. Air Force during peacetime. He was employed at Union Carbide in Bound Brook in the Research and Development Department for 33 years retiring in 2002. Daniel was a spiritual advisor at the Institute of Spiritual Development in Sparta, N.J. Daniel loved to draw and do leather work and stain glass, he had also volunteered at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

Daniel was predeceased by his stepdaughters, Caroline and Grace Muchmore.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Panella) Barton and his two daughters, Dawn Barton and her husband, Barry Wright, and their daughter Tara Wright of Tucson, Ariz., and Andrea Evans and her husband, Tom, and their children, Amaia, Nevaeh and Leila Evans of Oahu, Hawaii, and a sister, Maryann MacDonald of Apalachicola, Fla., and his brother, Joseph Barton and his wife Paula of Woodstock, N.Y.; and a step-son, Gareth Muchmore of Lawrenceville, N.J., and his faithful beloved dog Sorrel.

Arrangements were made by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, N.J. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 23 Vreeland Rd., Ste.105, Florham Park, N.J., 07932 (alz.org).