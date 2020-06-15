Edward C. Clohessey of Sparta, N.J., was called home to our lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was 67.

Son of Edward and Frances Clohessey, he was born June 20, 1952, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

He was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew him. He grew up in Brooklyn and was married and relocated to Key West, Fla., via the U.S. Army. He eventually resided in Vernon, N.J., with his ex-wife, Janet, and child, Edward, until 1982, when he moved to Sparta/Andover, N.J. He lived until his passing in Sparta. Edward was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He made long-lasting friendships in both his personal and professional life.

He is survived by his son, Edward, and his wife Lisa; granddaughter, Carly Clohessey; grandson, Collin Clohessey; brothers, Charlie, of New Jersey, James and wife, Valerie, of Missouri, and Joseph and wife, Kathleen; sister, Frances, and husband, Jeff of New Jersey; nephews, Andrew and Joseph; and nieces, Amanda, Alexandria, Veronica, Rebecca and Sophie.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Frances Clohessey.

He will be greatly missed by many. Remember his sense of humor and kind and loving heart. Most will never forget his smile, deep voice and the willingness to always help.

Viewing and services were scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.