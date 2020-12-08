Elizabeth Ann Doland of Milford, Pa., assed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Belle Reve Health Care Center in Milford, Pennsylvania. She was 95.

Born and raised in Hamburg, N.J., Betty had been a lifelong resident of Hamburg before recently moving to Pennsylvania.

She had been employed by the Unites States Postal Service in Hamburg before her retirement. Betty was a lifetime member of the Hamburg Baptist Church, where she was active in Sunday School and the church choir. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling and hosting family from England. She truly enjoyed spending time with her relatives and her many friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Hilda (Hillard) Doland; her sister, Janet Smith; her niece, Debra Monteith; her great nephew, James Bowser; and her nephew-in-law, Kenneth Smith.

She is survived by her nieces, Lisa Bowser and her husband Douglas, Donna Smith, and her nephew-in-law Marc Monteith; her great niece, Rachel Kurtzberg and her husband Timothy; and her great nephews, Jacob Smith, Aaron Smith, Sean Monteith and his wife Amanda, and John Bowser; also survived by many cousins and close friends.

Funeral services and visitation were held Dec. 12 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex. Interment followed at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Elizabeth Ann Doland’s memory to the Hamburg Baptist Church, 15 Route 23N, Hamburg, N.J., 07419.