Elizabeth (“Betty”) Jean Fedock Speer passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. She was 94.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of Michael Andrew and Helen Fedock and was raised in South Philadelphia.

She attended South Philadelphia High School, where she received a scholarship for chemistry to the University of Pennsylvania. She married her lifelong love, Harvey T. Speer (predeceased her in 2004), and shared a wonderful life together living in a home they built in Lake Lackawanna (Stanhope), N.J.

She was a beloved wife, sister, aunt, and incredibly devoted friend.

Betty is survived by her dear sister Jackie, who will remember her always. Their love for one and other lasted a lifetime, and they would speak to each other many times each day. Betty’s love extended to her nephews and nieces, as well as to all in her close family, serving as godmother to many. Betty’s love and friendship also extended to an amazing circle of close, caring friends across the community who were always there to help in her time of need.

She was incredibly active, working late in life at her beloved Wild West City, Stanhope, N.J. If you have ever been there, you were likely greeted by her engaging smile and welcoming conversation! For many years, she was active in BARKS (Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad), having a passion for rescuing animals. Among Betty’s other many interests was painting and playing the piano.

Anyone who knew Betty would say that she was a kind, caring, faith-based person, always seeing the good in people. She was devoted to her faith which was the basis for her many kind deeds.

There will be two services celebrating her life. The first will be Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Michaels Church, 4 Church St., Netcong, N.J., at 11 a.m. This will immediately be followed by a celebration at Wild West City, 50 Lackawanna Drive, Stanhope, from 12 to 3 p.m. The second celebration will be at SS. Simon and Jude Parish in West Chester, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.

Those who wish to remember Betty in a special way, in lieu of flowers, may make gifts in her memory to: BARKS, 10 Mansfield Drive, PO Box 593, Stanhope, NJ 07874.