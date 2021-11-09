Elizabeth Faye Newsom of Vernon, N.J., unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Newton Medical Center while giving birth to her beautiful and healthy baby boy, Ryder James Ross. She was 24.

Elizabeth was born in Gainsville, Fla., on Nov. 7, 1996, and had lived in Ocala, Fla., and more recently moved to Sussex County.

She was an incredible makeup artist and hair stylist, working for herself and at Ulta Salon in Rockaway. She was loved by her fellow employees, her family and all who knew her. Elizabeth had a twinkle in her eye that would light up the room. She loved attending Christian Faith Fellowship Church in Hardyston, N.J.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Annette and Dale Pierson and paternal grandparents, Catherine Colamonico and John F. Newsom.

She is survived by her parents, Christopher James Newsom and Lisa Estelle (Pierson) Newsom; her husband, Brion Tyler Ross; her precious baby boy, Ryder James Ross; her brother, Richard Morrissey and his wife, Ashley, and their child, Myla of Jacksonville, Fla.; her sisters, Sarah Quinn and her husband, James, and their children, Margot and James Jr. of Hackettstown, N.J., and Victoria Newsom of Sussex, N.J.; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and special friends from both Ocala, Florida and Sussex.

Visitation and funeral services were held Nov. 9 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex. At a later date there will be a celebration of life in Ocala, Florida for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation for an education fund set up for baby Ryder. The checks are payable to American Funds and mailed to New Horizon Financial, 320 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, NJ 07603.