Ellsworth Estell

Ellsworth “Herb” Estell, 84, passed away on Monday July 6, 2020 at Newton Medical Center, Newton, NJ. Herb was born on September 2, 1935 to Ellsworth R. and Esther (Moyse) Estell in Franklin and was a lifelong resident of Davis Road, Franklin.

Herb worked the family farm until 1966 when he started his career as a Union stone mason with the BAC Local 4 Paterson, NJ until his retirement in 1995. Herb was a past president of the Franklin Revolver and Rifle Association, feeding his passion for shooting. He shot competitively all over the US and Canada, winning many awards and trophies. He was also selected as an alternate on the 1964 Olympic Shooting team which he declined as the birth of his first child would coincide. Herb loved walking in the woods, whether it be on the family farm or upstate NY where he would hunt every year. He would love to pull alongside a river during a Sunday drive and break out the fishing pole just to see “how the fish are bitin”. Ever the outdoorsman, in 1971, he even authored articles for the Tri-State Free Press, a Sportsman’s column about outdoors survival skills entitled “Something Wild” to share his love of all things nature and to help teach his dedication to preservation and appreciation to others. Herb’s storytelling skills were profound with his passion being history. He had a way of bringing the past to life in his stories and endless facts about any given time period. If he wasn’t reading or talking about history, he was watching it on television or movies, as war and the westerns were two of his favorites.

Herb is survived by his wife of 58 years, Genie (Drew) Estell, and his children, Dawn (Estell) Iaderosa of Franklin, Charles Estell and his wife Nancy of Waldwick, NJ, Robert Estell and his wife Kara of Branchville, NJ, his grandchildren, Allison and Nicole of Waldwick NJ, Kaitlin and Eric of Branchville NJ, and Philip of Fairlawn NJ; one great grandson, Noah of Fairlawn NJ, his sister, Linda Amato of Franklin NJ.

Donations are being accepted in Herb’s name by the Wallkill Valley Rescue Squad.

Details of a memorial will be posted at a later date.

