Fred Schick III of Wantage Township, N.J., passed away unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Born to the late Fred Schick Jr. and Blanche Schick in Newton, N.J., he had lived in Vernon Township, N.J., Ogdensburg, N.J., and moved to Wantage Township within the last year.

Fred was a graduate of Sussex Vo Tech and worked as a tool and die maker for several businesses, including E.J. Brooks and Almatech, and most recently for Sava Industries in Riverdale, N.J. Fred enjoyed anything tractor-related, including fixing and driving as well as collecting toy tractors.

Fred is the beloved husband for six years of Kerry Nagle of Wantage Township; devoted father of Evaline Schick, at home; dear brother of Sharon Havens and her husband, Samuel, of Sussex, N.J., Gary Schick of Newton, N.J., James Schick and his wife, Cindy, of Franklin, N.C., and Brenda Myslinski and her husband, Thomas, of Vernon Township; loving son of Blanche Schick of Vernon Township; and cherished by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 6-8:30 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 8:30 p.m.. Cremation is private.

Memorial gifts to the Alzheimers Association would be greatly appreciated.