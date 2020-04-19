Howard M. Embleton of Wantage, N.J., passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Care One in Morristown, N.J. He was 73.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., to the late LeRoy “Roy” and Margaret (Popowich) Embleton, Howard grew up in Bergenfield, N.J., and moved to Sussex County in 1972. He had been a science teacher at the former Franklin High School since 1968 and when Wallkill Valley High School opened, Howard taught at the school from 1982 until his retirement in 2001. After his retirement, he became the parts manager for Tramontin Motorcycles in Hope and then Legends in Ledgewood, N.J.

Howard was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and was a member of North Jersey Riders. He also enjoyed his time playing and singing in the band The Mudsharks for 30 years. Howard had an antique shop in Andover, N.J., and was a huge collector and restorer of old phonographs. He also enjoyed woodcarving and was known for his carved Santa Claus figures.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marjorie (Gibbs); son, Michael Embleton and his wife, Joy, of Sparta, N.J.; daughter, Suzanne Embleton and her companion, Curtis Charles, of Fort Lee, N.J.; brother, Roy T. Embleton of Nanuet, N.Y.; sister, Karen Valido and her husband, Rick, of Dumont, N.J.; grandchildren, Josie, Cameron, and Saje; and nephews, Ryan, Travis, and Scott.

Due to the government health restrictions, funeral services and burial were held privately for the family and a memorial service and celebration of Howard’s life will be held at a later date. Check the Pinkel Funeral Home website for updates (pinkelfuneralhome.com).

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.