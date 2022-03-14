Joan A. Sheppard, of Wantage N.J., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with prolonged illnesses. She was 69 years old.

Joan was born January 18, 1953 in NYC to the late Patrick and Clarice Sheppard.

She was preceded in death by her brother John P. Sheppard. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Stelz of Vero Beach Fla.; her daughters, Christine Fedor (Robert) of Wantage NJ.., Barbara Maronna (John) of Washingtonville N.Y.; her grandchildren Patrick Fedor, Shawn Fedor, Melissa Frasche (Devin), Alexandra Paz and her fiancee Matthew Hester, Kristina Fedor, Samantha Maronna and Olivia Maronna; her great granddaughter Raegan Frasche; her bonus grandchildren, Alicia, Michael, and Dylan; her God daughter Kelly Ann (Merritt) Donnelly (Will); nephew/God son Matthew P Stelz (Mandy); her best friend/sister Patricia Rooney; her Grand Nephew Liam Stelz; and several beloved cousins.

She attended Incarnation and St. Michael’s Academy. She lived in NYC until 1974 then moved to Haskell, N.J. until 2017. After that, she lived in Washingtonville N.Y. and finally Wantage N.J.

Joan loved her family and was known to many as Mom-mom, which is a title she treasured. She enjoyed scrapbooking, spending time with her family and traveling. She will be immensely missed.

Family and friends gathered for visitation on Friday, March 4 and a memorial service on Saturday, March 5 at Ferguson Funeral Home.