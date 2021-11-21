Joseph Anthony Pluta of Newton, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice. He was 86.

Joe was born Feb. 24, 1935, in Hazleton, Pa., to the late Joseph and Grace (Ruffel) Pluta. Joe was a graduate of West Hazleton High School.

He was a proud Army Veteran who served from 1958 to 1960 in the full-time service, and then served as a reservist for an additional four years. He was stationed in Germany for one year. Joe managed Allen’s Shoes in Newton for several years. Then he was the owner/operator of the shoe department in Tompkins Dry Goods in Middletown, N.Y., from 1964 until 1980. He then owned and operated Fashion Shoes in Easton, Pa., for five years.

Joe then went on to work for Hendershots Drug Store in Newton. Afterwards, he worked for the Newton Board of Education as a bus driver for ten years as well as other part-time bus driving positions for some local companies before finally deciding to retire at the age of 80. Joe was a member of the Post 86 American Legion, Newton, where he once served as Post Commander. He was also a member of the Newton Lions Club.

Joe cherished being with his grandchildren and he also loved being with family and friends whenever possible. He liked shooting pool, detailing his cars, and enjoyed his campground experiences at Old McDonald Campground, Wurtsboro, N.Y. Joe also liked spending time with all the family pets.

Joseph was the beloved husband of 64 years to Isabel (Losey) Pluta, who survives him. Joseph is also survived by his children, Lisa Kuhn and her husband, George, and Joseph Michael Pluta and his wife, Barbara; his grandchildren, Christopher Kuhn and his wife, Erica, Brenton Kuhn, and Jessica Pluta; as well as his sisters Margie Feola, Rita Fellin and Lorraine Pluta.

Along with his parents, his brother Michael Pluta predeceased Joseph.

Visitation was held Nov. 22 at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J., followed by a funeral service and interment at Yellow Frame Church Cemetery in Fredon Township, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105; or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860.