June Marie Scheuer of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Barn Hill Care Center in Newton. She was 91.

Daughter of the late Roger and Mary (Storms) Cortright, she was born on Feb. 24, 1930, in Sparta, N.J.

June had lived in Newton and Wantage, N.J., before settling back in Newton four years ago. Prior to her retirement in 1993, June had been a senior building service worker for the County of Sussex.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, William; granddaughter Michele; and siblings Carol, Lillian, Mary Lou, Phyllis, Thomas, Donald, and Samuel.

June is survived by her loving sons, Daniel Scheuer and his companion, Dorothy Totten, and James Scheuer; daughters, Sharon Jones and her husband, Steve, and Joann Scheuer; brother, Roger Cortright; as well as 10 grandchildren and many loving great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Dec. 16 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J. A funeral service was held Dec. 17 at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.