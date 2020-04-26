Kathryn R. Bedell of Branchville, N.J., passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville. She was 94.

Daughter of the late Samuel Rosselli and Sophie Urban Kent, she was born in Summit, N.J., on May 30, 1925.

She was predeceased by her father, Samuel Rosselli; mother, Sophie Urban Kent; and stepfather, Daniel E. Kent Jr. She was also predeceased by her husband, J. Linn Bedell III, in February 2008, whom she married Aug. 23, 1949.

Kathryn was a graduate of Newton High School, class of 1943, and State Teachers College, Trenton, class of 1947, and spent the vast majority of her teaching career at Newton High School teaching English and social studies. She taught for 40 years, retiring in 1989. She enjoyed teaching her many students, some of whom she continued to correspond with for many years after her retirement. She felt that her students were her children as she had none of her own. She was a woman with a brilliant mind, a pleasant and friendly manner and was greatly admired by her peers and students. She was a member of NJEA, NJREA and Delta Kappa Gamma.

Kathryn was known for her beautiful soprano singing voice and was asked by Carnegie Hall to audition for their scholarship program, which she turned down for a career in teaching. For years she sang on the float for the Christ Union Chapel at Culvers Lake for Sunday evening church services, sang for Easter Sunrise services and at many weddings.

She is survived by her brothers, Daniel E. Kent III (Carolyn) of Hampton, N.J., and Denton U. Kent (Sally), of Annandale, Va., and Sarasota, Fla.; nephews and nieces, Daniel E. Kent IV (Tammy), Kimberly A. Finnegan (Kevin), Todd M. Kent (Brenda), Kathryn Kent (Robert Patton) and Kerry Blumberg (Michael); great-nephews and great-nieces, Daniel E. Kent V, Denton J. Kent, Mary K. Finnegan, Padraic J. Finnegan, Jackson Patton, Charlie Patton, Aidan R. Kent and Chase Blumberg; sister-in-law, Brenda Bedell Redden, of Hampton.

The family extends their gratitude for the loving care Bentley Assisted Living provided to Kathryn for the past two years.

A private graveside service will be held at Branchville Cemetery. All funeral arrangements were made by Wood Funeral Home, Branchville. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Baleville Congregational Church, 6 Church Road, Newton, NJ 07860.