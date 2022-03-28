Leo P. Sandomierski, Jr., of Wantage N.J., passed away at home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was 79 years old.

Born in Staten Island, N.Y., Leo was the eldest child to the late Leo P. Sandomierski, Sr. and Mary Sandomierski. He lived in Staten Island before moving to Wantage, N.J.

Leo served in the US Air Force as an AF1 during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Turkey. After his discharge, Leo became a New York City Fireman and retired after 22 years of service. He was a long-time member of the Goodland Country Club.

Besides his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Marie and their beloved dog, Fledermaus. He is survived by his three children, Judith Sandomierski, Leo P. Sandomierski III and his wife Kim, and Jane Lyons and her husband Chris; his former wife, Judith; his seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; his “second son” Mark DeFazio; his five siblings, James Sandomierski and his wife Claire, Maryanne Lange, Margaret Sandomierski, Marian Sandomierski, and John Sandomierski and his wife Barbara; and three nieces, a nephew and their children. Leo is also survived by his longtime companion, Nancy Redling, her two children and three grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Leo’s memory to the FDNY or The Humane Society.