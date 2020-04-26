Lillian V. Gorman passed away at her home in Andover, N.J., of natural causes on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was 101.

She was born in Ridgewood, Queens, N.Y., to John and Gertrude (Ashcroft) Lang on May 5, 1918.

Lillian graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Queens, N.Y.

She married James Gorman in 1937 and lived in Brooklyn and Queens, where she raised her four children.

She retired from Pfizer Pharmaceutical, Green Point, N.Y., where she had been employed for 35 years and moved to Andover in 1979. Lillian had worked part-time for the Andover Board of Education and also worked for several years at I&E, Sparta, N.J.

Lillian was predeceased by her husband, James (Buddy) in 1967; her brother, Thomas in 2001; and her son Lawrence in 2013.

She is survived by her children, James and wife, Laura, of Fort Myers, Fla., George and wife, Lori, of Islip, N.Y., and Lillian of Andover, N.J.; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Gorman of Sparta, N.J.; grandchildren, Karen Marie Gorman, Suzanne Gorman, Diane Spencer, Patricia Jenson, Marissa Gorman, Eric Jacob, Jessica Jacob, Joseph and Victor Gorman; and great-grandchildren, Shawna Onder, Ryan Gouge, Haddie ,and Sydney Jacob; and great-great-grandson, Benjamin Gouge.

Funeral arrangements were made by Goble Funeral Home, Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, Newton, N.J.; or Visiting Angels, Sparta, N.J.