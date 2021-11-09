Maria A. Garrera

Maria Garrera, 57, of Franklin, N.J., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, after a valiant battle with oral cancer.

Maria was born on Dec. 30, 1964, to her loving parents Maria and Ken Wetzel. Maria was very proud of her masters degree in nursing. She worked in labor and delivery, helping bring beautiful babies into the world. She ended her career as the school nurse of Franklin Elementary School, where she was loved by all. She was also a proud Oma to her four grandchildren whom she loved very much.

Maria was the life of the party and always lived life to the fullest whether on a beach, on a boat, or home with friends.

Maria is predeceased by her husband, Frank, and son, Mark.

Maria is survived by her parents, Ken and Maria Wetzel; in-laws Frank and Patricia Garrera; daughter, Kristina Boyle and her husband, Nick; their children, Broc and Blakely Boyle; Maria’s loving partner, Jim Hamilton; his children Michael Hamilton, Kaitlyn McIntyre and her husband, Kyle, and their son, Everett,; daughter-in-Law Nicole Skellenger-Garrera; daughter Mila, and four beautiful Godchildren and many close family members and friends.

Arrangements for Maria are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin. In lieu of flowers, donate to the David Nasto Oral Cancer Memorial Fund (ocfstore.org/donate.asp).