Marsha L. Smith, age 70, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her residence. Born in Newton to the late Percy and Mary (Smith) Butler, Marsha lived in Sussex County before moving to Westtown 49 years ago. She had been employed as a weighmaster for Dell Corporation in Westtown for many years before her retirement. In addition to her parents, Marsha was predeceased by her sister, Donna Rigney in 2008 and her brother, George P. Butler in 2016. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gerald and her two daughters, Kathleen Brownlee and her husband Kevin and Patti Winstedt and her husband Dan both of Greenville, New York. Due to government health restrictions, private burial services at Unionville Cemetery at Waterloo have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com