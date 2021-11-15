Martha Frances Tremain of Stanhope, N.J., passed away at home Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. She was 85.

Known throughout her life as “Marge,” she was born in Paterson, N.J., to Victor and Helen Puznieski, then was raised in West Paterson. She went on to live in Succasunna, N.J., where she raised her own family. Eventually, she moved to Stanhope, where she resided for nearly 40 years.

Marge was a longtime employee of Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville, N.J., and a dedicated parishioner of Saint Michael’s Church in Netcong, N.J. She was a lifelong animal lover, caring for many, many pets and volunteering her time at animal shelters. She enjoyed sewing and created many beautiful pieces of clothing and costumes for her children and grandchildren, whom she adored. Marge was proud of her Polish heritage, and was fondly known as “Babci” to her grandchildren. She loved hosting Christmas Eve and sharing Polish traditions with her family.

Marge was an avid bowler, often traveling the country to participate in tournaments. Circle Lanes in Ledgewood was very special to her. She spent many years there working behind the desk, tending bar part-time, bowling, and enjoying the company of friends, many who became her Circle Lanes family.

She is survived by her partner of 35 years, Richard Mohren; her cats, Ozzie and Clyde; sister Dianne Hayden of Lavallette, N.J.; son, Michael Tremain of Stillwater, N.J.; daughters, Valerie Knopf (husband, Richard) of Long Valley, N.J., and Barbara Dodge (Hhusband, David) of Norfolk, Va.; grandchildren:, Marc (wife, Christine) Tremain, Elizabeth (fiancé, Eric Wallace) Tremain, Adrienne Tremain, Lucas Knopf, and Lindsey Knopf; great-grandchildren, Jolene, Miles, and Waylon Tremain; and a host of friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Netcong. Private inurnment will be held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Totowa, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BARKS dog rescue (barksinc.com)