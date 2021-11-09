Mary J. Maziarski (nee Sweeney) of Sparta, N.J., passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. She was 62.

Born in Galesburg, Ill., on Jan. 28, 1959, Mary grew up in Franklin Lakes, N.J., and moved to Sparta in 1999. Mary was a parishioner of St Kateri Parish, Sparta.

Mary enjoyed knitting, bowling, crossword puzzles, baking, and watching the New York Yankees. She was an active member of Sparta Friends and Neighbors and led community knitting, mahjong, and scrabble programs at the Sparta Public Library. Mary attended Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. After graduating, she started her career as a packaging engineer before becoming a full-time homemaker at the birth of her first child.

Mary was a loving and devoted mother; from the Halloween costumes sewed from scratch each year, to countless handknit hats, to the dozen varieties of Christmas cookies she baked every winter, she showed incredible love in everything she did and gave her all to her family. She was a remarkable woman and amazing mother. Her passing leaves behind a space that we will never be able to fill.

Mary is predeceased by her parents, James and Phyllis Sweeney, and sister Carol Sweeney. She is survived by her devoted husband, John; their children, Emily, A.J., and Katie and her husband, Brian; sister, Cathy Patterson, and her husband, Bob, of West Milford, N.J.; as well as 6 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St. Sparta. A funeral mass will be held Friday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at St Kateri Church, Sparta, with interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, N.J.