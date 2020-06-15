Pastor David C. Johnson of Wantage, N.J., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020, with a heart full of love and gratefulness to God. He was 64.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1955. He was a husband, father, brother, son, and friend who will be missed by all. Most importantly he was a follower of God.

David spent more than 40 years sharing the Gospel and teaching that salvation is a gift from God through faith in Jesus (Ephesians 2:8-9) to people all over the world. He will be remembered for his kind, loving, strong and faithful spirit who brought joy, laughter, love and the Gospel to all.

David will be dearly missed by many including his wife, Arlene; daughters, Deborah, Melissa and husband, Irvin, and Hannah; sister, Sheryl, and husband, Joe, and their family; and his cousins, Nancey, Kathy, Kristen, and Tricia.

A drive-in memorial service was held June 12 at the Lafayette Federated Church, Lafayette, N.J.

Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860, who lovingly supported David in the past year; or to one of David’s greatest passions, the Lafayette Federated Church Missions Program, 180 Route 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848. You may also share stories, memories, pictures and videos to the Memories of Pastor David Johnson Facebook group.

Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.