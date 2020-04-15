Philomena Theresa Fisher, a resident of Belle Reve Senior Care Center, Milford, Pa., died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, N.Y. She was 94.

Daughter of the late Ciro and Carmella (Pepe) DeMartino, she was born Aug. 30, 1925, in Newark, N.J.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dean Fisher, in 2005.

Formerly of Newark, N.J., she worked as a teller for Midlantic Bank until her retirement. Philomena and Robert moved to Hawley, Pa., to enjoy their retirement. An avid reader, Philomena was also an accomplished hand-embroiderer.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon A. Williams of Westfield, N.J., and Deborah L. Potenza and her husband, John D., of Ramsey, N.J.; sons, Robert J. Fisher and his wife, Denise, of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., David Blaise Fisher of Hawley, Pa., and Thomas DeMartino and his wife Joyce of Bloomingdale, N.J.; brother, James DeMartino of Union, N.J.; grandchildren, David and Robert Schmidt, Joseph Barroqueiro, Regina Salogiannis, Dawn and Sean Fisher, and Thomas and Robert DeMartino; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Paige, Joseph, Madeline, Serena and Chloe.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Teeters' Funeral Chapel in Hawley, Pa.