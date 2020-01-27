Richard L. Conklin passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was 80 years old.

Richard was born on May 28, 1939, in Sussex, N.J., to Charles A. and Caroline (Schilling) Conklin.

Richard was a lifelong resident of McAfee, N.J.

Richard owned and operated the G & T Auto Parts Store in Warwick, N.Y., for many years before retiring.

Richard served in the United States Air Force during peacetime. Richard was a member of the Lions Club, Sussex Elks Club and the McAfee Fire Department.

Richard was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Leon and Andrew Conklin and his two sisters, Caroline Carter and Betty Parker.

Richard is survived by a sister, Gloria Krajci of Franklin, N.J., and his nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Jan. 29 at the Holy Counselor Lutheran Church in Sussex, N.J., while interment committal service was held at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s Association, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, N.J.