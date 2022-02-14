Scott Charles Risner passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Limecrest Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover, N.J. He was 67 years old.

Born in Orland, Pa., Scott lived in Hamburg, N.J. and resided in Andover, N.J. for the past six years. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 1976 and was a chef at several restaurants.

He was predeceased by his mother Alyce L. Bolander in 2015, and her husband Donald Bolander in 2010. He is survived by his brother, Mark L. Risner of Sparta, N.J.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, N.J. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com