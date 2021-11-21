Shirley Hocking (nee Pittenger) of Franklin, N.J., passed away peacefully after a long illness at Milford Manor Nursing Home in West Milford, N.J., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. She was 85.

Born in Franklin, N.J., she was a resident of the Sussex County area for most of her life.

Shirley worked as a customer service representative for Selective Insurance in Branchville, N.J., for many years before retiring. Shirley was a member of the Sussex Baptist Church, where she also sang with the choir and then became a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Franklin. Shirley enjoyed fishing and trips to the beach with her husband, Reginald.

Shirley is predeceased by her first husband, Louis Van Etten; daughter, Darla Van Etten; and a son, Brian Van Etten as well as a sister, Arlene Smith; and a brother, Roland Pittenger.

Shirley is the beloved wife, of Reginald Hocking of Franklin; devoted mother of Louis “Rusty” Van Etten, Michael Van Etten and Jeffrey Van Etten; stepmother of David, James and Barbara Hocking; dear sister of Annabel Fitzpatrick; cherished by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m. at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Inurnment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston Township, N.J.