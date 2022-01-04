Suzanne L. Vanderbush of Glenwood, N.J., passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home. She was 70.

Born April 2, 1951, in Walton, N.Y., to the late Douglas and Georgiana (Wilcox) Merwin, Suzanne grew up there before settling in Glenwood 40 years ago. Suzanne got her degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University while she was working for Picatinny Arsenal. She was loving wife, and mother, and a very proud grandmother.

Predeceased by her parents, and brother, Richard Merwin, Suzanne is survived by her husband, Raymond Vanderbush; sons, Raymond of Glenwood and Matthew and his wife, Stacey Vanderbush of Wantage, N.J.; grandchildren, Matthew and Braden Vanderbush; as well as her siblings, Linda Hall, Douglas Merwin, and Sharlene Merwin.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, N.J. The service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.