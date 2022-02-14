Thomas A. Cucci of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon, N.J. He was 70 years old.

Born in Paterson on June 25, 1951 to the late James and Louise (Hoefflinger) Cucci, Tom had lived in Riverdale and Jefferson Township before moving to East Stroudsburg, Pa.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Tom was employed as a high voltage electrician for the New Jersey Transit before his retirement. He was a 30 year member of AA and was a mentor to many people. Tom was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James Cucci. He is survived by his brother, Garry Cucci of Hamburg; his step-brother, Jule Cucci of Ogdensburg; his step-sister, Kimberly Cucci of Ogdensburg; his nephews, Matthew and Michael Cucci; his niece, Aimee Landrud and her husband Dwight and their children, Kaleigh and Joseph; and his former wife, Claire Moran of Morris Plains.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex N.J. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A celebration of life will be held in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, N.J. 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com