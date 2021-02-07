Thomas L. Lawrence Jr. of Harrisville, W.V., died Jan. 14, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side. He was 93.

He was born June 29, 1927 at Hamburg, N.J., the son of the late Thomas L. Lawrence Sr. and Elizabeth Runton Lawrence.

He served as a Navy Seabee during World War II. He managed his family’s dairy farm for years in Hamburg, N.J., then, worked at a zinc mine in Ogdensburg, N.J., and the quarry in Hamburg.

Tom attended St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Harrisville. He was a lifetime member of the VFW serving as commander in Vernon, N.J., and Harrisville, W.V. He greatly enjoyed golf playing with the men’s league at North Bend for years. He was also an avid fisherman.

He is survived by a son, Thomas L. Lawrence III (Irene Bartz) of Harrisville, W.V.; daughter-in-law, Susan of Levittown, N.J.; grandchildren, Thomas Lawrence IV (Kristen) of Montgomery, N.Y., Beth Lallis (Angelo) of Montgomery, N.Y., Bridget McGivern (Bob Bownes) of Troy, N.Y., Kate Jonietz (Adolf) of Clintondale, N.Y., Sammy Nguyen (Liam) of San Antonio, Texas, and Lindsey Rossi (Nick) of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, William Lawrence of Largo, Fla., and sister, Mary MacLean of Milton, Vt. He had many special friends, including the Bartz family who thought of him as a second father.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Kruppa Lawrence; son, Hugh T. Lawrence; and sister, Jane Flanagan.

There were no local services because of COVID-19. He was to be cremated by Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, W.V. and laid to rest at the family plot in Hardyston, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, 403 W. Myles Ave., Pennsboro, WV 26415.