Todd J. Lambert, of Franklin, N.J., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Newton Medical Center. He was 57.

Born in Newton, N.J., on Aug. 17, 1964, Todd lived in Sussex County all of his life. He had been employed by Terco Enterprises in Lafayette, N.J., for the past seven years.

Todd was an avid bowler and a member of the Sunday Night Mix Bowling League in Sparta, N.J.

He was predeceased by his wife, Julia, on July 9, 2005; his mother, Dorothy (Kimble) Lambert, on Jan. 5, 1994; his father, Alexander Lambert, on Aug. 7, 2020; his sister Karen Lambert Fisher on March 19, 2015; and his nephew Shawn Scribner on May 30, 2016.

Todd is survived by his loving fiancé of 11 years, Miranda Rielley of Franklin, N.J.; his sons, Brian Dietz and his fiancé, Nicole McCallum, of Branchville, N.J., Josh Lambert of Franklin, Tyler Lambert and his fiancé, Ali Newberry, of Vernon, N.J., Joey Lambert of Green Township, N.J., and Cody Lambert of Sandyston, N.J.; brothers, Gerald Kimble and his significant other, Rosemarie Piserchia of Brick, N.J., and Kenneth Lambert and his wife, Judith Crawn, of Milford, Pa.; sister, Terri Lambert and her husband, Kenneth VanNatter, of Sparta; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, N.J. Interment will follow at Sparta Presbyterian Methodist Cemetery.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday prior to the funeral service from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Due to the rise in Covid numbers, the family requests that all attendees are required to wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franklin American Legion, 1 Legion Place, Franklin, NJ 07416.