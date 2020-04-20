William Henry von Minden, a 54-year resident of Byram, N.J., died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Hackettstown Hospital in Hackettstown, N.J. He was 81.

He was born in Suffern, N.Y., to the late William J. and Helen von Minden. He served in the U.S. Army.

He was predeceased by his daughter Annika C. von Minden; sister Ann Kosberg; and brother-in-law Kjell Kosberg.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Solweig von Minden; daughters, Anna-Marie and husband, Gary Klaver, Helen and husband, Gary Card, Solweig and husband, John Dimino; sister, Martha and husband, Joseph Buschbaum; grandchildren, Annika and husband, Matt, Chelsea and husband, Travis, Keil and wife, Courtney, John, Erin, Tiffany, Kelly and husband, Joe, and Holly; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was a dedicated member of the Byram Township Fire Department for 54 years and served as a foreman for BTFD and captain of the Fire Police. He was also a member of the Vasa Order of America, serving as District Master from 1999-2000.

Bill adored his large family and was always the first to offer hugs and kisses and a toothless grin. He leaves so many with beautiful memories of his kindness and generosity to others. He was an avid storyteller, talented woodworker, human GPS, and loved watching YouTube videos and playing solitaire on the computer.

Due to current public health and safety regulations services will be private. Funeral arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home, Netcong. A private burial was held at Stanhope Union Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when permitted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Byram Township Fire Department or Lakeland Emergency Squad.