Yolanda Orgovan (nee Bendes) of Franklin, N.J., passed away peacefully at Bristol Glen in Newton, N.J., on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. She was 105.

Born to Stephen A. and Helen Bendes in Cartaret, N.J., she lived in Franklin, N.J., for many years. Yolanda “Julie,.”worked at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, N.J., until she retired. She loved her family and loved to reminisce about “The old days.” She also loved quilting, crocheting, making rag dolls, needlepoint and beading flowers. Julie enjoyed being outside in her yard attending to her flowers and plantings. Yolanda is predeceased by her husband, Paul Orgovan; brothers, John and Stephen; and sisters Anna Bendes, Helen (Nagy), Elizabeth (Brown), Laura (Pierce).

She is survived by her nieces, Kathy and Judy Pierce, both of Franklin, Cheryl Kalafut of Franklin, Janet Bendes of Sparta, N.J., Elizabeth Flatt of Franklin, Linda Webb of Hamburg, N.J., and Nancy Boudreau of Colorado; and her nephews, Jeffrey Brown of Hamburg, Bill Nagy of Newton, N.J., and Daniel Bendes of Montague, N.J. She is cherished by 10 grandnieces and nephews and 8 great-grandnieces and nephews. The family received their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, on Jan. 12. The funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston Township, N.J.