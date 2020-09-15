A great getaway for outdoor enthusiasts

Enjoy weekend escapes in this Appalachian Lodge studio in Vernon. It’s a great getaway for any skier, golfer, or outdoor enthusiast.

Surrounded by hiking trails, farms, charming towns, and Crystal Springs Resort, the property offers year-round activities just 50 miles from New York City.

This stylish studio sleeps four people. It’s completely updated with a tasteful design and great colors. A cozy fireplace adds just the right ambiance.

The building has a convenient laundry facility on site, an underground heated parking garage, exercise room, sauna, and game room.

The hotel’s outdoor heated pool and hot tub are open all year. Head out to ski slopes in the winter or to the water park and mountain biking trails in summer. Find many local dining options and luxurious spas in nearby Warwick, N.Y., and Crystal Springs Resorts in Hamburg.

This affordable mountain getaway in beautiful Sussex County is filled with amenities and close to the action. Call Jennifer Chitty at Weichert Realtors for an appointment.