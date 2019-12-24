A move-in ready home awaits

A move-in ready lakefront with its own private beach located in Post Brook Lake in lower West Milford.

Get ready to be impressed by a stunningly beautiful home with details you don't typically see a this price point. The home includes hardwood floors, an updated living room with marble fireplace, plus updated kitchen with new appliances including new gas range, range hood, and french door refrigerator.

Other upgrades include new Anderson maple French wood doors, crown molding throughout; rooms freshly painted, a new re-surfaced chimney and new concrete walkway. The roof was replaced in 2013 with GAF Limited Lifetime shingles with 6 feet high ice shield. New outdoor lighting fixtures, finished walk out basement, a beautifully landscaped yard with entertaining deck and patio and so much more.

A unique spiral stair case brings you to the lower level with family room, half bath and walkout. A dining area with lovely bay window and sliders leads to the deck, enabling you to enjoy lake views as you dine in. A spacious master bedroom with ample closet space and updated bathroom with waterfall faucet and new sink plus tiled shower featuring another incredible view of the lake seals the deal.

This is a home made for relaxing with all the room you need to entertain. The lower level has built-ins perfect for displaying your collectibles or creating a movie or rec room. The home has public water and natural gas and it even includes a one year warranty. Commuters will love the location, just 35 miles from NYC and minutes to Route 23.

A private dock and access to the quiet non gas motor lake makes this home the perfect retreat.

If you're ready to make a change, contact Elizabeth Sweeny for an appointment by calling 973-827-8899 and get ready to make yourself at home!

